Janhvi Kapoor & sister Khushi's throwback photo flaunting their stunning makeup will make you miss partying

Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi make for an adorable sibling duo and just like their photos, we definitely can't get enough of their makeup either. Check out this throwback photos.

Janhvi Kapoor and sister have always managed to stun fans with their ever so stunning outfits and the top-notch makeup. Every time they step out together, they give out major fashion goals and we definitely can't get enough of it, ever. Time and again, the Kapoor sisters have turned fashion inspiration for us and we have always managed to get the better off their looks, so much that we are not eyeing their makeup because that is just as much on point as their outfits.

We came across this throwback photo of the two where both of them seem to be party-ready, probably post an event, but they look as gorgeous as ever. While Janhvi has worn black pants with a fancy yellow-golden blouse, Khushi decided to go for a black skirt with a white blouse, and both their blouses sure looked fancy enough. And while the outfits are classy as usual, their makeup seems to have worked great as well, especially all the eyeshadow they used.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's post here:

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor twin in white as they strike quirky expressions in a throwback PHOTO

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for multiple film releases, including Roohi Afzana and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Gunjan Saxena biopic was due for a release in April, however, the lockdown lead to the delay and now, reports have ti that the movie might be premiered digitally. Apart from these two films, we will also see her in 's Takht and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and newbie Lakshya.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×