Janhvi Kapoor slays in cropped jacket at the airport; Nysa Devgn opts for comfy casuals; PICS

Every day, the paparazzi spot celebrities from the B’Town at different locations in the city. Be it at airports and gyms, or at restaurants and studios, the shutterbugs are always there to click actors and star kids as and when they step out for some or the other chore. This weekend was no different, as the media today spotted Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn at the airport.

Janhvi Kapoor slayed her outfit of the day, and it’s time for us to take notes on how to slay airport fashion in style. The Dhadak actress was seen wearing a white bodysuit, which she styled with a pair of blue ripped denim pants. But the show stealer of Janhvi’s ensemble was her beige cropped jacket. The actress styled her hair in a ponytail and sported a minimal make-up look. She accessorized the look with a pair of golden hoop earrings. Janhvi completed her outfit with a pair of heels and a stylish black and white striped bag.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s elder daughter Nysa was also papped at the airport. Nysa is one of the most popular star kids on the block. The actress is often papped when she steps out in the city. Today, Nysa kept her airport looked quite comfortable as she was seen donning a cropped top along with a pair of beige wide-legged trousers. Her hair was left open, and she wore a mouth mask as well. Nysa completed her look with a green sling bag.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn’s pictures:

