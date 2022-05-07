Janhvi Kapoor slays in her red athleisure as she gets clicked in the city; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is an actress who is not just known for her acting skills and gorgeous looks, but she has also emerged as a fitness icon for the youth. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress is often seen making heads turn with her gym looks as she gets papped post her workout sessions and she even shares glimpses of her workout on social media. Besides, Janhvi’s fashion statements also managed to grab a lot of attention and the diva often leaves the fashion police impressed - be it with her casual style or the red carpet looks.

Janhvi made the headlines today as she was papped in the city and had her style game on point. In the pics, the Roohi actress was spotted wearing red athleisure which she had paired with a black net jacket and was flaunting her perfectly toned midriff. Janhvi completed her look with a braided hairstyle which was adding charm to her look, a pair of grey sneakers and a cream coloured handbag and was clicked while walking towards her car.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s pics:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Janhvi will be seen sharing the screen with Sunny Kaushal for the first time in Mili which is the official Bollywood remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming directorial Bawaal with Varun Dhawan which is slated to hit the screens on April 7 next year. To note, this is the first time Varun is sharing the screen with Janhvi. Are you excited to watch this new jodi onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below.