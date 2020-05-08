Janhvi Kapoor is a sleepyhead in THIS video and her 'lazy lamhe' will give you perfect weekend vibes

Janhvi Kapoor is a social media queen in every sense and every image of the Dhadak star manages to break the internet.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most sought after newcomers in Bollywood. Despite being just a film old in the industry, she has already made a mark in the industry. Not just she reminds the fans of ’s impeccable acting prowess but Janhvi’s on-screen aura is also a thing among the fans. Besides, the young starlet is also an ultimate fashionista who doesn’t miss a chance to impress the fashion police every time she steps out be it for the gym, an event or even the airport look.

While each of her pictures on social media is a treat for the fans, we have got our hands on one of the cutest videos of the Dhadak star which will give you perfect weekend vibes. In the video which was made in a flight, Janhvi was dressed in a white dress and was seen cuddling up on the seat as she took a nap peacefully. Looks like the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress was quite tired and decided to enjoy some lazy lamhe soon after she boarded the flight.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s lazy lamhe video:

As of now, Janhvi is currently enjoying her time in quarantine with her father Boney Kapoor and sister and often treats the fans with a beautiful glimpse of her quarantine moments. On the work front, she has some interesting projects in the pipeline which include Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afza opposite Rajkummar Rao.

