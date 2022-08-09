Janhvi Kapoor smiles at paparazzi, Ranveer Singh’s swag walk in casual attire is unmissable; PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most successful and gorgeous actresses from the current generation. She has been currently basking in the success of her recently released OTT movie GoodLuck Jerry. Fans have been loving her avatar in the film and they have really appreciated her acting. Well, the actress also believes in staying fit and hence is spotted outside her gym often. Today too she was clicked after her pilates session. Even Ranveer Singh was spotted in the city today wearing comfy clothes as he walked outside the airport.

In the pictures, we can see Janhvi Kapoor wearing a neon pink coloured sports bra that she paired with black shorts. The actress left her hair open, wore grey coloured flip flops and carried a blue bag on one of her shoulders. She smiled at the paps as she walked inside the building. Ranveer Singh on the other hand wore a blue-coloured full-sleeved tee that he paired over brown-coloured track pants. The Gunday actor wore a blue coloured cap, matching sports shoes, and a blue coloured mask as well and wore his headphones while he walked out of the airport.

Check out Ranveer Singh & Janhvi Kapoor’s pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a couple of exciting projects. Janhvi recently wrapped up Bawaal shooting schedule. Recently, she and Varun Dhawan shared several photos from their international shoot schedule for Bawaal and called it a wrap. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides this, Janhvi also has Mili with producer-dad Boney Kapoor.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, he has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. The team recently wrapped up the film and it will release next year.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Sood opens up on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: I think it's an individual’s choice…