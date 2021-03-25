Janhvi Kapoor soaks in the LA sun as she feels ‘like home’ while exploring with Khushi Kapoor & a pal; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is spending some quality time with her sister Khushi Kapoor. She has completed the shooting of her film Good Luck Jerry before flying to LA.

It's vacation time for Janhvi Kapoor. The actress has jetted off to LA after wrapping the shoot of Good Luck Jerry to spend some time with her sister . Reportedly, Khushi Kapoor is there for admission to an acting school and Janhvi will be helping her. The actress has been sharing some stunning pictures from her vacation. Her pictures will inspire your inner wanderlust and make you pack your bags. Right from beautiful landscapes to stunning sea views, her Instagram feed is filled with pictures from the exotic location.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, she wrote, ‘It’s been a minute LA but you still feel like home.” In the pictures, Janhvi is seems lost in her own thoughts. She is seen wearing a pink tank top paired with white joggers. She left her hair open and completed the outfit with a pair of shoes. A friend of Janhvi is also in the pictures but his face is not clear much. Janhvi’s recent picture Roohi has released and is doing good at the box office.

Earlier in the morning, she had shared a picture of her sister Khushi Kapoor but now has deleted it. In the picture, Khushi was seen sitting on a white cloth placed on a dusty slope of a hill. Khushi is seen clad in a pair of white pajamas with a grey sweater.

Good Luck Jerry is a remake of a South film starring Nayanthara in the lead. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. Reportedly, Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor is also prepping for her debut in Bollywood. For the same, her sister has gone to LA to help her pick a course in acting.

Credits :Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

