Janhvi Kapoor soaks in the New York sun on a day out with sister Khushi Kapoor and friends; See Pics.

Janhvi Kapoor and are taking over New York, one day at a time! The sisters have been vacationing in the US for the last few weeks and looks like they are soaking in every bit of their holiday. On Sunday, Janhvi took to social media to share a series of photos from her trip as she and sister Khushi Kapoor went out and about. From dining out at restaurants to lounging in the park, Janhvi and Khushi went all out.

The Dhadak actress also gave a glimpse of some of the drool-worthy New York treats that she's been binging on. Janhvi also snapped up a washroom selfie in a blue, turtleneck sweater dress and a black beanie. Sharing the photo, she simply used emjois to caption her pictures and chose the Statue of Liberty and the peace symbol.

Take a look at Janhvi's photos below:

Just a week ago, Janhvi was vacationing in Los Angeles with Khushi. She had taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of the stunning sunsets, beaches and cliffs. "It’s been a minute LA but you still feel like home," Janhvi captioned her photos.

Meanwhile, Khushi, who was studying acting at the New York Film Academy, seems to have wrapped up her course. However, news is rife that Janhvi is helping her sister scout for courses and colleges for further studies. Earlier this year, dad Boney Kapoor had revealed that Khushi will also be stepping into the world of films.

