Janhvi Kapoor soaks up the sun in Berlin as she shoots for Bawaal with Varun Dhawan; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood currently. She is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood and watching her is always a delight as she never fails to amaze her fans. The actress marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak in 2018 with Ishaan Khatter, and she has not looked back ever since. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares her pictures and videos with her fans and keeps them updated with her life events.

The star is currently shooting in Berlin with Varun Dhawan for their upcoming film, Bawaal. Now, a few hours back, the Ghost Stories actress shared a new set of photos on her social media handle. She captioned them as: "we’re after the same rainbows end." In the photos, the actress is seen donning a floral top and adding a pair of a denim jacket. Janhvi wore her beautiful tresses down and sported subtle makeup. Reacting to the clicks, fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped several heart emojis in the comments section.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's PICS:

Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that the film will be shot in India and abroad. This marks the first outing of Janhvi and Varun together. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to hit screens on 7 April 2023. On March 30th, Dhawan shared an official poster on his Instagram and wrote, “Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor Can't wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday.”

Apart from Bawaal, Varun and Janhvi have many interesting films in their pipeline. Janhvi will star next in Good Luck Jerry, Mr And Mrs Mahi and. Varun, on the other hand, will feature in JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhediya.

