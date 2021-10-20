Janhvi Kapoor sparkles hotness in a sequin dress, aces the silver glimmer game

Time and again, Bollywood celebs have flaunted their glamorous designer-filled wardrobe to stun the fashion police. From sarees to glamorous gowns, we have seen it all and been floored. But what attracts us more is the touch of quirkiness that celebs add to amp up their fashion game. On Wednesday, October 20, actor Janhvi Kapoor was seen doing the same.

This time the Dhadak actor played with sequin to entice her followers. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor shared a slew of stunning photographs from her recent photoshoot. In the pictures, the actor was seen donning a body-hugging sequential dress that was synched around her waist. Featuring balloon sleeves, the actor accentuated her silver glimmer game with minimal accessories. Wavy hair left open, perfectly lined eyeliner, glossy lips and blushed cheeks rounded off her entire look.

Take a look at the photos here:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it amassed umpteen likes in no time. While a user reacted to the post hailing her as ‘sparkle goddess’, another wrote ‘hotness overloaded’. Red hearts also began flooding the comment section of the post.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor last featured in the horror-comedy flick, Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Currently, she has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Apart from this, she also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

