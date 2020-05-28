Janhvi Kapoor speaks up on the possibility of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzana releasing on OTT

Janhvi Kapoor gets talking about if Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzana will be getting an OTT release. Read on to know what does she have to say.

The lockdown has definitely had a major effect on various aspects of life and multiple industries have all come to a standstill due to the Coronavirus outbreak. None the less, everyone has been trying to get their way through life in the best possible way by making an attempt to make things look as normal as possible. However, certain things are not in control and there is very little say that we have on it. And as it turns out, film releases are one such thing, but Janhvi Kapoor is hopeful and glad that her film's shoot is complete.

In a recent interview, Janhvi was asked if her upcoming films, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzana will head out for an OTT release. However, despite the reports going around, Janhvi simply went on to express her gratitude about the shooting of the films being complete and added how she has no idea how things would have been if the shooting wasn't done. While the films are shot, she did reveal how 30 days of VFX work for Gunjan Saxena biopic is still pending while Dostana is almost halfway through.

Gunjan Saxena biopic was due for a release on April 24, however, with the ongoing lockdown, the movie did not see the light of the day. t features Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles and was among one of the most awaited films of the year. Apart from these films, Janhvi also has Takht in her kitty.

