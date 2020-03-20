Janhvi Kapoor is spending quality time with sister Khushi Kapoor and art amidst COVID 19 chaos; Check Out

Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to give away an update on what is up with her amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Check it out right here.

These are difficult times and while everyone is fighting their own struggle to battle with COVID 19, the ongoing crisis has also lead to some good all over the world. With everyone spending more time indoors and working from home, people now seem to have more time to bond with their family and spend some quality time together. And well, it looks like that is what Janhvi Kapoor and seem to be doing post midnight.

Janhvi took to social media to share an update on the art she has drawn and also some boomerang videos of what it is like to spend time with sister Khushi and it does look pretty great. While Janhvi seems to be busy with her painting, Khushi is looking over with her bowl of noodles and in one of the stories, Janhvi also shared a video of Khushi getting a rather funny makeup done on her and she is left wondering what is even happening on her face.

Check out some of Janvhi Kapoor's posts right here:

Meanwhile, Khushi was studying abroad and she headed out last year, however, it looks like father Boney Kapoor brought her back home due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. With everyone staying home and avoiding heading out unless urgent, this sure might pass soon if necessary precautions are taken and measures are meted with.

Credits :Instagram

