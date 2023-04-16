Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport with rumored bf Shikhar Pahariya; Fans wonder if they're going on a vacation

Actress Janhvi Kapoor maintains a strong style game and the actress never fails to turn heads with her stylish appearances. Recently. Her outfit at the NMACC gala, followed by her appearance at the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards was much talked about on the internet. Besides her sartorial choices, the actress has proved her acting prowess with her back-to-back hit films. Although the actress shares update on her professional life on social media, when it comes to her personal life, she keeps it hush-hush.

Janhvi Kapoor spotted with Shikhar Pahariya at airport

Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor are rumored to be dating. Shikhar Pahariya often drops lovely comments on Janhvi Kapoor’s posts. While neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has confirmed or denied it, their public appearances and social media exchanges only add fuel to dating rumours. Recently, the rumored couple was spotted at the departure of the Mumbai airport. Videos of their leaving the city are doing the rounds on the internet and fans couldn’t help, but wonder if the two are off to a vacation.

Take a look at the video here:

Shikhar chose a casual blue tee shirt and corduroy pants for his airport look. Janhvi looked lovely in a blush pink co-ord set; a casual loose-fitted blazer and pants with a white tank top underneath. She kept her hair open and smiled for the camera as the paparazzi clicked her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen opposite Junior NTR in her Telugu film debut in NTR 30. The action entertainer directed by Koratala Siva is expected to be one of the biggest projects mounted from the south in recent times. The film will see her play a village-based character, a clear departure from her urban girl reputation. According to latest reports, Janhvi might be seen playing the female lead in the Ram Charan starrer 'Buchi Babu'.

