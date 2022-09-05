Janhvi Kapoor spotted in black sports bra with blue jeans outside Maddock Films office; PHOTOS

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor inspires the youth of today by her simple yet classy fashion statements. And this time was no such exception. The Dhadak actress was recently spotted outside a prominent and renowned film production company, Maddock Films’ office in Mumbai. While stepping outside the premises of the office, she waved at the paparazzi with grace and boarded her car.

Daughter of veteran actors Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor aced her look today by opting to wear a comfortable black coloured bralette with blue jeans. To add a pinch of elegance to her look, she chose to flaunt her wavy hair and flashed a huge smile for the paparazzi present outside the office.

On Sunday, The Good Luck Jerry actress took to Instagram to share pics in white crop top and denim shorts which radiated minimal fashion goals for all her fans! She went for subtle make-up ad statement golden hoops to flaunt her casual look with perfection!

About Maddock Films

Maddock Films Pvt Ltd. is an Indian film and web series production company founded by film director and producer Dinesh Vijan. Established in 2005, Maddock Films has produced critically and commercially acclaimed Hindi films such as, Love Aaj Kal Cocktail, Badlapur, Hindi Medium, Stree, Luka Chuppi, Bala, and Mimi.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next star in Good Luck Jerry, a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila, produced by Aanand L. Rai. She will then star in Mili with Sunny Kaushal, a remake of Helen. Kapoor also has committed to the sports film Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and the action film Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Dhadak, which was a commercial success. Kapoor went on to receive a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for playing the titular aviator in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020).

