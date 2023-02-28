Janhvi Kapoor spotted heading for family vacation with rumoured BF Shikhar Pahadiya before birthday; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most successful actresses from the current generation. She has been giving some amazing performances in her films and fans are loving to see her on the silver screen. Off late she has been grabbing all the attention for her love life. The actress has been spotted with her ex-flame Shikhar Pahariya a lot these days. From events to parties, both of them often arrive together and it is rumoured that the two might be together again. Well, today Janhvi was snapped at the Mumbai airport with her dad Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor. But what caught our attention was the presence of Shikhar with them.

In the video, we can see Boney Kapoor dressed in a casual blue tee paired with black pants walking towards the entrance gate with Shikhar Pahariya who looks dapper wearing a blue tee over grey track pants. Khushi Kapoor looks her stylish best in a light blue cropped hoodie that she paired over beige-colored track pants while Janhvi Kapoor looks her traditional best in a light blue kurta. All of them were smiles as paparazzi clicked them.

Boney Kapoor’s work front

Boney Kapoor is all set to make his acting debut in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. This film will see Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as the leads and it is all set to release on March 8th, 2023. Dimple Kapadia will also be seen in a pivotal role in the film.

Khushi Kapoor’s work front

Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies which is going to be an OTT release. Along with her, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda too will be making their debut.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili and her performance was praised by everyone. She will next be seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan.