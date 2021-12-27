Janhvi Kapoor spotted wearing kurta to the gym after weekend visit to Tirumala temple; PHOTOS

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been in the headlines over her recent visit to the Tirumala temple in Tirupati. Her photos from the temple visit have taken over social media and after she returned to Mumbai, Janhvi's airport look in ethnic wear impressed fans. Now, keeping up with her love for kurtas, Janhvi showed up to her gym class on Monday afternoon in traditional attire and managed to make heads turn as she left post her workout. The Roohi actress served up a pretty traditional look for the day.

As Janhvi stepped out of the gym post her workout session, the paparazzi caught up with her. Keeping in mind the increasing Omicron cases, Janhvi kept her mask up and maintained a distance from the paps. The Roohi actress is seen walking towards her car after workout and the paps clicked her in the frame. In the photos, Janhvi is seen clad in a light coloured kurta with a hot pink palazzo. She teamed it up with Punjabi juttis and left her hair open.

Take a look:

The gorgeous star recently welcomed PM Narendra Modi's announcement regarding booster doses for senior citizens and vaccines for kids between 15 to 18 years of age. Janhvi reposted the information on her social media handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. The film is backed by Aanand L Rai and directed by Siddharth Sengupta. Besides this, she also has Mili that is produced by Boney Kapoor. Janhvi also will be reuniting with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao for Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film announcement was made a few months ago.

