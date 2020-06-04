Janhvi Kapoor stands to impress Madhuri Dixit with her UNSEEN dance performance on O Re Piya; Watch

On Thursday, Janhvi kapoor shared a series of unseen photos and videos and it is quite a delight. Check it out below.

Janhvi Kapoor may have hit the screens only twice since her debut, but the actress is surely increasing her social media fan following by the day. And to do that, the actress often shares stunning pictures from photoshoots or adorable and fun pictures with her friends and family. On Thursday, the actress shared a series of unseen photos and videos and it is quite a watch. From pictures with dad Boney Kapoor, sister and designer Manish Malhotra to videos of her dance rehearsals, Janhvi has definitely left us impressed.

However, there is one more person that Janhvi may end up impressing. One of the videos shows the actress dancing to 's 'O Re Piya' and it is indeed a sight. Surrounded by dancers, Janhvi can be seen donning a yellow ethnic suit and dancing to the Dhak Dhak girl's famed song. Janhvi does complete justice with her expressions and dance moves. In another video, Janhvi can be seen doing an enactment through dance.

The actress also shared a series of photos. Khushi and Janhvi can be seen chilling at a lounge, while in another photo the 'Dhadak' actress looks splendid posing with a bouquet of red roses. Janhvi's caption read, "Found my old phone, found some fun memz."

Take a look at Janhvi's Throwback Thursday photo:

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi & mom Sridevi don similar outfits during their Maldives vacation in a throwback PHOTO

What are your thoughts on Janhvi's dance performances? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×