Janhvi Kapoor struggles in the gym; Sings Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawani to stay motivated

Janhvi Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram where she is struggling in the gym while in the middle of an exercise and starts singing Sheila Ki Jawani to push herself to become fitter.

Even before her debut film Dhadak released in 2018, Janhvi Kapoor became one of the most talked-about star kids in the industry. 4 films old, Janhvi enjoys a massive fan following on the internet with a little over 10M followers on Instagram. Recently Janhvi posted a funny video on Instagram where she is working out on a machine in her fitness center and as she starts to struggle due to heavy reps and she busted out singing Sheila Ki Jawani while still operating the exercise machinery.

Janhvi is known for her candidness and humor that she shares with her fans on social media but this one has really caught the netizens laughing off their chair. is one of the sexiest leading ladies in Bollywood and perhaps Janhvi Kapoor believes that all too well. As Janhvi’s breath kept getting shorter because of the intense workout, she kept on singing Sheila Ki Jawani while laughing herself with her trainer and still completing the reps. Janhvi was wearing white gym clothes and no footwear as per the requirement of exercise.

Take a look at Janhvi’s post:

On the work front, Janhvi’s first horror-comedy Roohi co-starring Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma released in the month of March. The film met with abysmal reviews and no hype from the audience which is reflected in its poor box office collections. Janhvi is also playing a leading part in Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani. Janhvi is a part of Good Luck Jerry co-starring Sushant Singh, and Deepak Dobriyal amongst others. Good Luck Jerry is a black comedy crime that is an official remake of Tamil classic Kolamavu Kokila being produced by Anand L.Rai.

