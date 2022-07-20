Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a blue corset co-ord set as she steps out to promote GoodLuck Jerry; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising newbies in the tinsel town who has a massive social media presence. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and was directed by Shashank Khaitan. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares her pictures and videos with her fans and keeps them updated with her life events. Currently, Janhvi is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, GoodLuck Jerry alongside Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

The actress is currently leaving no stones unturned to promote her upcoming movie and a few hours back, Janhvi stepped out in style for promotions. In the photos, the actress was seen sporting an all-blue corset co-ord set. She also acknowledged the paparazzi by posing for the camera. In GoodLuck Jerry, Janhvi plays Jaya "Jerry" Kumari, an immigrant from Bihar who becomes a drug dealer in Punjab to foot the medical bills for her mother who is diagnosed with stage 2 cancer. The film is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. Written by Pankaj Matta, GoodLuck Jerry is backed by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and LYCA Productions. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's PICS:

Apart from this, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi for Mr And Mrs Mahi. She will then star in Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’. This will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor, who will be producing the film. She also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, which will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

