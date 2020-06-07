Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a chic outfit as she poses with a friend in a rare throwback PHOTO

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress us with her style and perfection when it comes to her pictures on social media. Take a look at one of them.

The film industry has witnessed the entry of many new faces in the past few years and Janhvi Kapoor happens to be one of them. The promising actress who is late and Boney Kapoor’s daughter has always been in the limelight even before her entry into Bollywood. Well, she has also proved her mettle in acting with her debut movie Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khatter that was released in 2018. It was directed by Shashank Khaitan and fared well at the box office.

Most of the time, it is Janhvi’s pictures on social media that grab our attention. We have come across a rare throwback picture of the Roohi Afza actress in which she looks absolutely stunning. Janhvi is seen wearing a black crop top teamed up with a pair of matching blue jeans as she poses with one of her friends for the camera. Needless to say, she looks beautiful sans makeup while letting her lustrous hair down.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be teaming up with Rajkummar Rao for the horror-comedy titled Roohi Afza. She is going to play the titular role in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She portrays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the same. Janhvi will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in Dostana 2 backed by . She is also a part of the multi-starrer Takht that will go on floors soon.

