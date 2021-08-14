Janhvi Kapoor stuns in golden lehenga for Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding?

The Kapoor mansion is set for the big celebration as Rhea Kapoor is set to tie the knot with Karan Boolani. Although no confirmation has come from the Kapoor family, the prep has begun in full swing. And now Janhvi Kapoor has dropped a picture of her wearing a gorgeous lehenga leaving fans to wonder if she is dressed for her sister’s wedding?

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor posted a series of pictures in which she is dressed in a golden lehenga. Indeed the Dhadak actress looks stunning in this attire. Jahnvi’s lehenga has sequin works all over it and delicate mirror work on the top. She can be seen seated in a room with a light brown colour backdrop. Subtle makeup, diamond neckpiece with diamond studs add to her look, and we bet you would not be able to lift your eyes away from her. Sharing these pictures, Jahnvi wrote, “dream a little dream of me”.

Take a look:

As you already know that Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor is set to get married today; this might be Janhvi Kapoor’s look from the Rhea Kapoor – Karan Boolani wedding.

Since today morning, the Kapoor mansion is prepping for the wedding. From gifts to bouquets to flower decorations, we can see a lot of it entering the bungalow. Sometime back, pictures of Jahnvi Kapoor, and others have also come out as they are spotted heading for the wedding.

For those not aware, Karan Boolani and Rhea Kapoor have been dating for 13 years now and are very much in love. Their social media PDA has left netizens gushing over them amid the lockdown. Even Sonam and Anand love spending time with two.

Let’s wait until the final picture of the bride and groom is out.

