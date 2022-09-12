Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a lavender dress as she parties with Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and friends; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. The actress made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film, Dhadak, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and starred Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. Janhvi has paved her way into the hearts of her fans and has created a mark for herself in the industry. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie, Good Luck Jerry, which premiered digitally and was directed by Siddharth Sengupta.

Recently, Janhvi stepped out in the city to attend a party with her friends. Now, the actress' close friend Orhan Awatramani took to his social media handle and shared pictures and it is giving us major friendship goals. The photos also featured Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff, and others having the time of their life. In the photos, Janhvi is seen donning a lavender bodycon henley dress, while Khushi wore an off-shoulder black top and paired it with a brown leather skirt.