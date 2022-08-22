Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a little black dress as she parties with Nysa Devgan and friends in Mumbai; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in the industry today. The actress made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film, Dhadak, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and starred Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. The Ghost Stories actress has paved a way into the hearts of her fans and has created a mark for herself in the industry. On Sunday, Janhvi stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend a party with her friends.

Now, Janhvi's close friend Orhan Awatramani took to his social media handle and shared pictures and it is giving us major friendship goals. It also features Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan having the time of her life with Janhvi as they were seen at a restaurant in Mumbai. In the photos, Janhvi is seen donning a black mini dress that hugged her curves gorgeously and for the outing, she paired it with classic white sneakers. Janhvi carried a powder blue baguette bag to complete her look. Nysa, on the other hand, wore a blue halterneck top and paired it with a denim skirt.

Check out the PICS:

Recently, Janhvi and Nysa were also seen in Amsterdam, where they were seen twinning in red as they posed with their friends in a restaurant. Fans seemed to be impressed seeing Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s daughter bonding with Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s daughter.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Good Luck Jerry, directed by Siddharth Sengupta. She is all set to reunite with Rajkummar Rao for Mr And Mrs Mahi. Then, she will star in Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen. This will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor, who will be producing the film. Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, which is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7, 2023.

