Janhvi Kapoor sums up her 'Milli mid shoot shenanigans' in fun PICS & videos; Khushi asks ‘Why are we related’

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is back from her trip to Uttarakhand with Sara Ali Khan. She has been sharing pictures from their vacation. Both actresses were seen having a gala time together. However, Janhvi has now shared pictures and videos of her next upcoming film Milli. The actress has given a glimpse of her shooting. It looks like the actress had a lovely time and is surely missing it too. In the pictures, she has shared space with many other friends too.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Milli mid shoot shenanigans #missing.” In the photos, Janhvi is seen with crew members and other cast. They are posing amidst the beautiful destination. As soon as she shared the pictures and videos, fans dropped heart emojis. But it was her sister Khushi Kapoor’s comment which grabbed our attention. Khushi wrote, “Why are we related I’m scared.”

Reportedly, Janhvi starrer Milli is Helen's Hindi remake. Helen is a Malayalam film directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Vineeth Sreenivasan under the banners Habit of Life and Big Bang Entertainments. The Malayalam film starred Anna Ben in the title role.