Janhvi Kapoor sums up 'May' in one fun-filled photodump all about yoga, food, partying and more

Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood currently. The actress marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak in 2018 with Ishaan Khatter, and she has not looked back ever since. Despite the fact that the actress has only a few films under her belt, she is always in the spotlight and she is quite the rage on social media as well, where she treats fans to glimpses of her life every now and then.

A few hours back, the Ghost Stories actress shared a sneak peek of her May and captioned her photos, "May so far." In it, the actress gave her fans and followers some much-needed fitness inspiration as she gave a glimpse of her yoga session. She also shared some behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos of her latest photoshoot. In some pictures, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress is also seen indulging in pizza. In another photo, Janhvi is seen sitting in front of a mirror and getting her makeup and hair done.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's May photo dump:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. She was last seen in the comedy-horror 2021 film, Roohi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead. She will next star in Good Luck Jerry, alongside Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. It is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila, produced by Aanand L. Rai and directed by Sidharth Sengupta.

Next, Janhvi will be reuniting with Rajkummar Rao for the second time after Roohi for Mr And Mrs Mahi. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the cricket-themed movie is produced by Karan Johar. She will then star in Mili with Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen which is produced by her father Boney Kapoor. She will also feature in the action film Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in the lead. It is slated to release on the 7th of April, 2023.

