Janhvi Kapoor supports Ranveer Singh amid nude photoshoot row: No one should be penalised for artistic freedom

Actor Ranveer Singh grabbed all the headlines after he bared it all for a recent photoshoot. The actor’s pictures went viral, and while many had nice things to say about them, the actor received a lot of trolling and backlash for it too. In fact, an FIR was also registered against him for ‘offending women’s sentiments’ with his obscene photos. Several Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and others came in support of the Bajirao Mastani actor.

Now, actress Janhvi Kapoor too opened up on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot and supported him. During an event, the Dhadak actress was asked about her views on the controversy. She said, "I think it's our freedom and I don't think anyone should be penalised for their artistic freedom".

Check Janhvi's comment on Ranveer Singh here:

Apart from Janhvi, Alia Bhatt too defended her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star and said that Ranveer is her ‘favourite’ and that she cannot bear to listen to anything negative that’s said about him. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, in an interview with ETimes, said, “If women can show off their bodies, why can’t men?”

Talking about Janhvi's work front, she will be next seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The movie marks her first-ever collaboration with Varun. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt in a key role. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Ranveer and Alia's second collaboration after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.

