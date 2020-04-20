Janhvi Kapoor swinging & hanging from the monkey bar is all the motivation you need to workout at home; PIC

Janhvi Kapoor swinging and hanging from the monkey bar with her trainer in a throwback photo will surely prompt you to workout at home amid quarantine; Take a look

Janhvi Kapoor, we all know, is a fitness enthusiast and prior to the pandemic, this Dhadak actress used to religiously hit the gym. From her going to the gym photos to happily posing for the paparazzi, we totally miss Janhvi and her cuteness because in today’s time, everyone is indoors and in quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, today morning, while browsing through the internet, we came across a throwback photo of Janhvi Kapoor with her trainer in which she is seen doing money bars and hanging from the bars. In the photo, Janhvi is seen wearing shorts and crop top and as always, her gym look is on point.

Now that Janhvi Kapoor, just like other stars, is indoors and not shooting, she is spending ample time with sister and recently, Khushi and Janhvi took up the ‘Who Is The Most Likely’ Challenge and revealed who will get married first. Yes, a video featuring Janhvi and Khushi is going viral on social media and in the video, we can see Janhvi pointing towards Khushi when asked as to who will get married first and Khushi, too, agreeing to it. Also, when they are asked as to who has a better fashion sense, Janhvi Kapoor happily points towards her sister.

On the work front, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak and next, she will be seen in a biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Also, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in RoohiAfzana co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, and also 's period drama Takht, and Colin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's photo hanging and swining from the monkey bar here:

