Janhvi Kapoor switches on her workout mode in THIS video as she does Pilates with her trainer; WATCH

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Dostana 2 and Kargil Girl.

Janhvi Kapoor is a true blue fitness enthusiast and her umpteen going to the gym photos and paparazzi clicks are proof enough of the fact that this Dhadak actress never misses out her workout. Notwithstanding the weather, Janhvi Kapoor always hits the gym and during one of her recent interviews, when Janhvi Kapoor was asked about her favourite look, this young actress had said that her sweaty gym look is her best look.

And today, Janhvi’s Pilates trainer posted a video on social media wherein the two are seen doing some heavy duty workout. In the said video, we can see Janhvi Kapoor and Namrata Purohit doing lunges and squats and clearly, shelling out major Monday motivation for all of us. During a recent interview, when Janhvi Kapoor was asked about facing competition from Sara Ali khan, she had said that there is no completion instead Sara motivates her. In the video, Janhvi is seen wearing a bralette and mini shorts, and as always, looks gorgeous

As for Janhvi Kapoor, she is currently shooting for ’s Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshay and soon, she will start shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

