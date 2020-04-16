Janhvi Kapoor takes another fun challenge with sis Khushi Kapoor & it’s proof they’re enjoying lockdown; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are beating the Coronavirus lockdown blues by indulging in some fun on TikTok. Here’s their latest video and it surely will make every millennial feel relatable. Check it out.

The world wasn’t yet over Janhvi Kapoor and ’s fun video that revealed who will get married first via a TikTok challenge and now, another cool clip of the two is going viral on the internet. Since the Coronavirus pandemic started across the world, Khushi returned from the US to spend time with her sister Janhvi and dad Boney Kapoor. Since the lockdown was announced, Janhvi and Khushi have been doing different things to pass their time. Recently, Khushi shared some fun TikTok video and they have taken over the internet.

In the latest video, Janhvi and Khushi can be seen taking the ‘who is more clumsy’ challenge via TikTok and having fun. Looking glamourous and gorgeous as well, Khushi and Janhvi seemed to be acing the lockdown game by resorting to some fun on the video app. In the video, it looks like Janhvi is the clumsier one between the Kapoor sisters but Khushi too wasn’t far behind. Clad in casual attire at home, Janhvi and Khushi painted a pretty picture in the video.

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor reveal who will get married FIRST between them in a fun video; WATCH

A day back, another cute video of Janhvi and Khushi had taken over the internet in which the two sisters revealed a lot of things about each other. In the same, fans got to know that between Khush and Janhvi, the younger Kapoor will walk down the aisle first and will also have kids before the Dhadak star. Well, seeing Janhvi and Khushi having fun amid lockdown in the most millennial way, fans can’t stop gushing over the two.

Check out Janhvi and Khushi’s latest video:

Meanwhile, to pass time, Janhvi and Khushi often indulge in painting and also shared glimpses of the same on Instagram. A few days back, Janhvi shared a video in which Khushi was styling the Dostana 2 star’s hair while she was relishing ice cream. On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. It also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. The film was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, the film will be postponed for later.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×