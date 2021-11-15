Janhvi Kapoor takes over 'NYC for a minute' & her stunning photos will evoke wanderlust in you

It seems Janhvi Kapoor has been bitten by the travel bug as after enjoying her days in Dubai with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor, she is now in New York city. On Monday, the Roohi star took to social media to share a series of photos from her New York trip and well, her pictures certainly will leave you in awe. A recent report by a portal had stated that Janhvi wanted to spend time with her friends in the US and hence, she would be there before returning to India.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared several photos from her New York exploration. In one of the photos, Janhvi can be seen posing in front of artwork at a museum. In another, she is seen enjoying and soaking in the vibes of Central Park. Janhvi is also seen spending time with her friend in one of the photos. The Roohi actress also gave us a glimpse of the yummy treats she enjoyed in New York and a peek at her fresh out of shower look in a bathrobe. Summing up, Janhvi captioned the photos as, "NYC for a minute."

Take a look:

Janhvi's recent photos from her Dubai trip also have been going viral. From enjoying desert safari to sea time, Janhvi ensured she makes the most of her Dubai trip with dad Boney and sister Khushi. Janhvi even was given the Golden visa while she was in Dubai with her family. She celebrated her father's birthday there and then headed to New York.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. It is helmed by Siddhart Sengupta and backed by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, she is also shooting for Helen remake titled Milli.

