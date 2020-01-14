Janhvi Kapoor takes a piggyback ride on her friend’s back as she goofs around in THESE videos; Take a look

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Dostana 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshay.

Whenever Janhvi Kapoor is not shooting and is home, this Dhadak actress makes sure to spend time with her friends and family. While nowadays, Janhvi Kapoor is busy shooting for Karan Joahr’s Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshay, looks like, yesterday, she got some time off from shooting and she decided to meet her friends. Thanks to social media, Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of wherein she turns into a goofy child and when the restaurant’s lift was shut, Janhvi Kapoor took a piggyback ride on her friend’s back.

In another video, we see Janhvi’s friend pulling her cheeks while she is recording the video and from gorging on yummy food to desserts, Janhvi Kapoor’s night out with her friends was all things fun. Besides shooting, this 22-year-old actress is always papped outside the gym and she makes sure to workout everyday of the week. On the work front, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and as we speak, she has already wrapped up Sharan Sharma’s Kargil Girl co-starring Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. Kargil Girl is inspired by the life of Gunjan Saxena who was the first female Indian Air Force pilot who entered the war zone during the Kargil War.

Besides, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in RoohiAfza co-starring Rajkummar Rao and 's next directorial venture, Takht co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, , Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

