Janhvi Kapoor takes us down the memory lane as she shares BTS pic of Boney Kapoor & Sridevi from Mr India

Janhvi Kapoor shares a beautiful BTS picture of Mr India producer Boney Kapoor and lead actress Sridevi and we get enough of this throwback picture

Janhvi Kapoor, who is an avid social media user, often treats her fans with beautiful pictures, be it of herself, from the sets, friends and even her family. And while the Dhadak actress is on a self quarantine break amid the coronavirus outbreak, she is making sure to keep in touch with her fans through social media and has been sharing glimpses of her ‘me time’ with family. However, her recent Instagram post is making the heads turn for a different reason as Janhvi has taken us down a memory lane.

Yes! The young starlet has given this weekend a nostalgic twist and shares throwback picture of her parents Boney Kapoor and . The monochrome post was BTS picture which was clicked on the sets of 1987 release Mr India. In the picture, Sridevi was dressed as Charlie Chaplin in a black suit while Boney Kapoor, who was the producer, was seen explaining something to the diva who had an intense expression on her face. Janhvi captioned the image as “When he says it’s boys night but you still wanna hug.”

Take a look at Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s BTS picture from Mr India sets:

To note, Mr India is considered to be a cult classic movie of Indian cinema and also features Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri in the lead. Interestingly, the iconic movie made the headlines lately after Ali Abbas Zafar announced Mr India trilogy. While he is yet to divulge in the details about cast and plot of the trilogy, but he has been condemned for his decision. Ahuja even expressed her disappointment on social media and stated, “It's quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true, since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is.”

