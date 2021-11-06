Janhvi Kapoor takes us inside 'ladoo baby' Khushi Kapoor's 21st rooftop birthday bash & it screams fun; PHOTOS

Actress Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor turned 21 on Friday and she partied up till the wee hours of the morning with her close friends. Now, on Saturday, Janhvi has shared several glimpses from the party on social media and left netizens in awe of the fun shenanigans. Khushi, who turned 21, could be seen enjoying her rooftop birthday bash with Janhvi and other close friends. Sharing the photos, Janhvi didn't just give us a sneak peek of the celebration but also revealed Khushi's nickname.

Taking to her Instagram handle, at first, Janhvi dropped photos of herself in which she was seen clad in a strappy hot pink bodycon dress with matching heels. She channeled her inner barbie for Khushi's birthday bash. Sharing these photos, Janhvi wrote, "Barbie Baby" in the caption. On the other hand, in other photos, Khushi could be seen clad in a baby pink corset dress. As Khushi and Janhvi posed with friends like Orhan, Akshat Rajan and others at the rooftop party, fans got a glimpse of how fun the bash may just have been. Sharing the photos, Janhvi wrote, "HBC my ladoo baby."

Take a look:

Apart from Janhvi and Khushi, Anjini Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Samiksha Pednekar, Agastya Nanda and others were also seen making their way on Friday to Khushi's rooftop birthday celebration. Papa Boney Kapoor also was spotted leaving the birthday bash after partying till late in the night. Yesterday, wishes had been poured in for Khushi from Shanaya Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and other family members on social media.

Meanwhile, fans of Janhvi are gearing up to see her younger sister Khushi in front of the camera. Reportedly, Khushi will be making her debut in Bollywood in Zoya Akhtar's film with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

