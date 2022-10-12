Janhvi Kapoor talks about dad Boney and sister Khushi's debut, jokes 'I am my father’s senior'

Janhvi Kapoor has established herself as one of the most talented actresses in the industry. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan's romantic-drama directorial Dhadak, which also marked Ishaan Khatter's debut. She is currently prepping for her next film- Mr & Mrs Mahi, which also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Now, in a new interview, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress talked about her sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor's debut in the film industry.

Talking to Good Times, Janhvi said: "Doesn’t Khushi light up the screen? Honestly, if you look at my sister objectively, with an open mind and heart, she’s so pure that you can see it on her face. It’s the most special thing.” To note, Khushi will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan will also be debuting in it alongside Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. Based on the backdrop of the 1960s, it will be released in 2023 on Netflix.

Janhvi Kapoor on Boney Kapoor's debut

Not just Khushi, Boney is also making his debut with Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Talking about the same, Janhvi said: “I’m my father’s senior!” she quips. ‘It’s amazing that he got to try his hand at something new at this age… We have hardly been together of late, given our schedules. Papa is in Chennai. Khushi in Ooty, and I’m shooting halfway across the world. I just want to wrap up work and be with my family.”

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has many interesting movies in her pipeline. Next, the Ghost Stories actress will star in the thriller film Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal and in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor has FOMO as Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and others attend 'Dadi' Nirmal's birthday; PIC