Janhvi Kapoor talks about her crush on Vijay Deverakonda; Says ‘It’s one sided’

Janhvi Kapoor, who admitted having a crush on Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda, got candid about her liking towards him during an interview.

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is one actor in the industry who enjoys a massive female fan following across the world. His good looks, charming personality and mesmerising onscreen appearance always make the ladies go weak on their knees. But it isn’t the commoners who skip a heartbeat at every glimpse of the Arjun Reddy star. In fact, Janhvi Kapoor is also among Vijay Deverakonda’s die-hard fans. This isn’t all. The young starlet also confessed about having a crush on Vijay.

During a recent interview with Neha Dhupia, Janhvi got candid about her liking towards the Dear Comrade star and stated that he is her all-time crush and she admires him a lot. However, she also emphasised that this crush is one-sided at the moment. “The status is non-existent, unfortunately. I feel like I have put out a lot of feelers but there is no response. I’m kidding. It’s just admiration. I’m comfortable if the admiration is, I guess one-sided, at this point,” the actress was quoted saying.

Janhvi also asserted that her liking towards Vijay Deverakonda has been consistent which is why she doesn’t shy away from talking about it in public.

“My phases are actually very seasonal. He has been quite consistent, though. Like, my fondness has been quite consistent. But there have been a couple of phases after. I can’t (talk about these phases). It’s wrong. It’s just really wrong. That (her crush on Vijay) is a safe zone, which is why I will keep talking about it. Everything else is wrong. Imagine, if I am single and I’m still saying it’s wrong, how wrong it could be,” she added.

Well, we wonder if Vijay is aware of Janhvi’s crush on him. While Vijay Deverakonda is rooting for his Bollywood debut soon, it will be interesting to see if Janhvi will get to romance her crush on the silver screen in the future.

