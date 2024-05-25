Janhvi Kapoor talks about paparazzi culture and reveals there is 'celebrity ration card'; 'If your prices are high...'

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her next movie, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The actress is currently busy promoting her movie and is frequently seen out and about. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about paparazzi culture and revealed that there is a celebrity ration card.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Janhvi shared that there is a 'celebrity ration card' for every actor. She added, "Like right now, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi's promotion is going on; they are called to the airport to click my picture. But when the film's promotion is not happening, when I am not going for shoots, when I want to disappear, then, if they want to put in extra effort, and this has happened many times, they follow the car because they get paid for every picture, every image."

She added, "Every celebrity has a ration card. Their pictures sell for so much. If your price is high, they reach you, follow your car. If the price is not that high, you call paps."

The actress also mentioned that for the promotions of Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, she has taken 25–30 flights, but the media has only spotted her 5–6 times. She further disclosed that she has requested the paparazzi not to click her outside the gym as she does not want to be snapped in "tight" gym clothes.

About Mr. and Mrs. Mahi

The film revolves around a married couple, Mahi and Mahima. Mahi’s dreams of becoming a cricketer are shattered, so he realizes them through his wife, who loves the game as well. On May 15, the cast and crew of the upcoming movie Mr. & Mrs. Mahi unveiled the first song from the soundtrack across social media platforms. Dekhha Tenu showcases the chemistry between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

The track offers a peek into their characters’ “imperfectly perfect partnership” and their beautiful journey. The Holi shots towards the end of the music video truly create magic on the screen.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi Kapoor's recent appearance was in Bawaal, where she starred alongside Varun Dhawan. Additionally, she made a cameo in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. She had a special appearance in the song Heart Throb from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In her upcoming projects, she's slated to appear in Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, again with Varun Dhawan, and Uljah. Moreover, Kapoor is set to star alongside Jr. NTR in Devara Part One.

