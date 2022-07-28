Janhvi Kapoor talks about the phenomenon that her mother Sridevi was: What she has given to our country...

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising newcomers of Bollywood. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter and has not looked back ever since. She has been associating herself with projects like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi. She is very versatile and has already played a range of characters like a war pilot and a ghost. The actress is very active on social media and often shares her gorgeous pictures, work updates, family photos, and other life events with her fans. She is gearing up for her next release, GoodLuck Jerry, which releases on 29th July, digitally.

In a recent interview with GoodTimes, Janhvi talked about how her mother was among the first true-blue pan India superstars to have graced the movie industry. The interviewer talked about the magnanimity of Sridevi and asked Janhvi if she could come to terms with how big a star her mother was. The Roohi actress said, “I don’t think anyone will really. The thing is that I wasn’t really around when she was shooting. I mean when she was at her peak and working. When I was born, she took a break. But of course I get a sense of it when I see her films and when I see people talk so passionately about her.”

She continued, “Through her films, the person that she was, seeing her on sets and the kind of sensitivity that she brought, I think that can never happen twice. She is an anomaly. What she has given to our country and to the world, through her artistry, is unparalleled and I think it happens only once in a blue moon.”

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen on Karan Johar’s gossip show Koffee With Karan 7, sees the release of her next film GoodLuck Jerry, which is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila starring Nayanthara. The quirky comedy drama will premiere digitally, tomorrow, that is on 29th of July. Apart from that, she is working on a cricket drama titled Mr. And Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

