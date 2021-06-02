  1. Home
Janhvi Kapoor talks about Sridevi’s advice to her: Never depend on anyone, make your own identity

In a recent interview, actress Janhvi Kapoor opened up about the people that inspire her. She also recalled her mother Sridevi's advice to her.
Janhvi Kapoor has garnered a massive fan following for her prowess in acting and inspiring skills in dance. Fans absolutely adore the diva for her exceptional on screen presence and a fun loving personality. Now, the actress has talked about her motivation in a recent interview. In a chat with Elle India, Janhvi named a few Bollywood as well as Hollywood celebrities she is inspired by. Amid the interaction, the actress also quoted a piece of advice that her mother Sridevi gave her.

Janhvi showered love on the ‘powerful women’ around her. She named her friends and actresses Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan for embracing who they are. She also added singer Beyoncé and her sister to the list of people that inspire her, stating they don’t depend on anyone for anything. Moreover, she recalled her mother’s advice to her: 'Never depend on anyone, and make your own identity'. Sridevi passed away in 2018, months before Janhvi’s debut film Dhadak’s release. While the late actress couldn’t watch the film, she saw snippets of Janhvi’s work.

During the interview, Janhvi also spoke about the difficulty she faced ahead of Dhadak. She revealed how ‘disconnected’ she felt from what was happening around her because of her personal life. “I was getting a certain amount of attention, but my mind was somewhere else altogether,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi. She will now be seen in Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2.

