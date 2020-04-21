Janhvi Kapoor teasing Khushi as she struggles to climb the rocks in a throwback pic is every elder sister ever

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback photo on social media with sister Khushi Kapoor as they chill by the river; Take a look

Just like all of us, Bollywood celebrities, too, are in quarantine due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and thanks to social media, celebs have been sharing their daily updates. While has been working out and has been baking banana cakes, has been on a self-care mode and Vicky Kaushal has been cleaning fans, among other celebs. Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, this Dhadak actress has been spending her quarantine with sister at home- from painting to baking a cake to goofing around with each other, the Kapoor sisters have been well entertaining their fans, and today, this Dostana 2 actress shared a throwback photo on Instagram stories wherein she is seen standing on the rocks by the river while Khushi is struggling to climb up the rocks, and alongside the photo, Janhvi wrote, “really enjoying how Khushi’s struggling to climb the rocks behind me....”

Back in the day, when and Boney Kapoor had made an appearance on ’s reality show, they were asked a question which being – according to them, how many percent of people in India think marriages are made in heaven. While Boney and Sridevi guessed their answers, Salman turned to little Janhvi and Khushi, who were sitting in the audience, and asked them what they think of the same and to this, Janhvi promptly replied saying that she knows her mom and dad’s marriage is made in heaven

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Also, she will also be seen in the second instalment of ’s Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. Plus, Janhvi is also part of Karan Johar’s period drama- Takht co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's throwback photo with sister Khushi Kapoor as they chill by the river:

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s CUTEST childhood photo as a bald baby is the perfect nostalgic treat for her fans

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×