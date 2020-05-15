Janhvi Kapoor throwback pic with Anshula, Khushi, Shanaya reminds us of the good old days before the lockdown

Janhvi Kapoor strikes a perfect pose with her cousin sisters Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor in this throwback picture shared by a fan.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone has been spending some great time with their family and loved ones at home. While some of us are also trying to pull off some experiments by trying hands in cooking, singing, poetry and much more. Among all, Janhvi Kapoor has been spending her quarantine period with her sister and father Boney Kapoor. Khushi who was studying abroad returned to India amid the Coronavirus scare. And now that she is home, it is turning out to be a gala time for the Kapoor sisters.

Janhvi also shares a great rapport with her cousin sisters Anshula Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. The actress is often seen posting stunning pictures with them. Recently, we came across a throwback picture of Shanaya, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi posing for the camera at Anshula's birthday party. They all look great together and strike a stunning pose. Janhvi looks gorgeous donning a green shimmery gown, Shanaya looks pretty in a multi-coloured shimmery jacket with a white shirt. On the other hand, Khushi looks elegant in a black dress whereas the birthday girl Anshula looks beautiful in a black printed dress. They all look like stunning beauties and give major fashion goals.

Meanwhile, Janvhi had a couple of releases coming soon, however, everything has now been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown extension, a new release date may be announced for the same. It also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has ’s multistarrer Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. The entire entertainment industry has come to a halt, of sorts, with no clarity on when things will go back to normal after all.

