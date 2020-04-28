Janhvi Kapoor totally owns the six yard every time she dons it and these PHOTOS of the diva are proof

Janhvi Kapoor is definitely quite the diva and well, we cannot seem to get enough of her in these saree clad photos from over the months. Check them out here.

Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor has always had a great sense of fashion, on-screen, or otherwise, and we definitely cannot seem to get enough of her. The actress made her debut back in 2018, however, she has been away from the screens ever since, working on multiple films. And while we are all in lockdown, waiting for her to return to screens with a bang, we still have all the time to send her love for the stunning sarees that she has worn at various instances and this is a little appreciation post for the diva.

We dug into out archives a little and found out three of her photos from three different occasions in sarees and while we do know she is quite capable of doing things best herself, these looks are all varied and yet, amazing. The first one has her in a pretty purple saree with her ever so stunning smile and following that is a glammed up avatar of the diva. The last photo in that white saree with a cutwork blouse is what our favourite out of the three is, which one is yours?

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's photos in sarees right here:

On the work front, Janhvi's films have been postponed for as long as the lockdown exists and the theatres continue to be shut due to Coronavirus outbreak. The actress will be seen in films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya, and of course, the multi-starrer from , Takht.

