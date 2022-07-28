Is Janhvi Kapoor in touch with rumoured ex Ishaan Khatter? Good Luck Jerry actress reveals

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry. The actress has been going all out to ensure her film reaches the masses. Amid this, recently, Janhvi was quizzed about her rumoured ex-boyfriend Ishaan Khatter, with whom she debuted in Bollywood in Dhadak. The two were rumoured to be dating back then when the film was being shot. Now, in a recent conversation, Janhvi shared if she was still in touch with Ishaan and what their equation is life.

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about Ishaan Khatter

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Janhvi was asked if she was still in touch with Ishaan, after 4 years of Dhadak's release. To this, the actress revealed that both of them are busy in their lives and don't talk as much as they used to. However, Janhvi did go on to share that recently she had texted him. Janhvi said, "We’re (Janhvi and Ishaan) so busy now in our own lives. But every time we meet, there’s a warmth. In fact, ‘Rangisari’, the song from JugJugg Jeeyo, was supposed to be in Dhadak. Every time we’d shoot montages for Dhadak, we’d play that song. So, when it came out, both of us kind of felt like it was our song. We texted each other, and he was like, ‘Did you see it?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, it felt kind of funny.'"

Janhvi and Ishaan reunited at Karan Johar's 50th Birthday

At the star-studded birthday bash of Karan Johar, Ishaan and Janhvi were seen spending time together. A photo of Janhvi, Ishaan and director Sharan Sharma also had surfaced the internet and it left Dhadak fans excited. Recently, when Dhadak completed 4 years, Janhvi and Ishaan celebrated by sharing fan art and old photos on their social media handles.

Janhvi and Ishaan's upcoming projects

Janhvi will now be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film will be released on July 29, on Disney+Hotstar. Besides this, she also has Mili and Mr & Mrs Mahi. Ishaan, on the other hand, will be seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It will release on November 4, 2022.

