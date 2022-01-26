Janhvi Kapoor trains at cricket camp with Dinesh Karthik for Mr & Mrs Mahi, shares behind-the-scenes PICS

Last year, a film, Mr & Mrs Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao was announced and since then, fans were left curious about it. Now, on Republic Day, Janhvi Kapoor has shared glimpses from her 'cricket camp' with cricketer Dinesh Karthik where she is seen training as a batter. With this, Janhvi also dropped a major hint about her playing a cricketer in the film that will also star Rajkummar with her. Interestingly, this film marks Janhvi's second collaboration with Rajkummar Rao.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Janhvi shared photos in which she is seen clad in a cricketer's uniform with a helmet. In another photo, she could be seen observing cricketer Dinesh Karthik as he practiced batting in the nets. A photo also featured director Sharan Sharma with Janhvi Kapoor and other team members as they chilled together. Janhvi also was seen with her cricket kit in the field in one of the photos. With each photo, the star teased fans about the upcoming film.

Back in November 2021, Karan Johar had taken to social media to share a video teaser of Mr & Mrs Mahi - No Dream Is Ever Chased Alone. In the video teaser, Janhvi and Rajkummar's voices were heard in the background as they narrated a bit of their story. Sharing the video, Karan had written, "One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on 7th October, 2022."

It was back in August 2021 that Pinkvilla was first to report exclusively that Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi will be reuniting for Shara's film. We had also informed our readers exclusively that both Raj and Janhvi would be seen as cricketers in the film.

The film is being helmed by Sharan Sharma, who also directed Janhvi's Gunjan Saxena. It is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will release on October 7, 2022.

