Janhvi Kapoor trolls paps after coming out of the airport; Asks; ‘Aap hamesha gir gir kar photo lete hai, Kyu’

Janhvi Kapoor trolled the paparazzi as she steps out of the Mumbai airport. Watch!

Janhvi Kapoor had jetted off to Chennai to attend a prayer meet for mom and late actor , and after attending the prayer meet, when this Dhadak actress returned to the bay, she had a rather amusing conversation with the paparazzi. It so happened that when Janhvi stepped out of the airport and was getting inside the car, as always, the paparazzi was capturing her and that is when Janhvi turned the tables and trolled the paparazzi, pointing towards a cameraperson, Janhvi asked – “Aap hamesha gir gir kar photo lete hai, Kyu?” Post this, both the camera person and Janhvi had a good laugh.

Post the prayer meet, this Takht actress took to Instagram to share photos from the prayer meet, and en emotional Janhvi wrote on Instagram, “Wish u were here.” In the photos, Janhvi was seen dressed in a traditional South Indian dress and photos of Janhvi and daddy Boney Kapoor posing for the camera with other family members and friends in Chennai were also shared on the internet. On February 24, 2020, on the second death anniversary of Sridevi, an emotional Janhvi shared a monochrome photo of herself along and Sridevi and in the photo, Sridevi is seen giving a hug to Janhvi, and alongside, Janhvi wrote, “Miss you everyday.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up Gunjan Saxena and Roohi Afzana, and currently, she is shooting for Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. Soon, she will start shooting for has multiple projects lined up for release this year. She has already wrapped up the shooting of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and will also be seen in Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Takht. Also, as per reports, and Janhvi Kapoor’s Mr. Lele has been put on hold due to date issues between the two.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's video of trolling the paparazzi here:

