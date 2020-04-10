Janhvi Kapoor trying to capture delicious desserts in THIS photo is every foodie ever; Check it out

Janhvi Kapoor’s love for food and desserts is well known. Recently, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of the Dostana 2 from one of the trips and it surely will give every foodie relatable vibes. Check it out.

Bollywood stars often keep away from indulging in sweet treats as they need to follow a certain fitness regime and speaking of this, Janhvi Kapoor is known for her love for desserts. However, being a fitness lover, rarely do we see Janhvi gorging on her favourite sweet treats. The diva is often seen hitting the gym whenever possible and her Pilates session is almost every day on her schedule. Amidst this, once in a while the Dostana 2 star indulges in sweet treats and shares a glimpse of it on social media.

Recently, we stumbled upon a photo of Janhvi on social media that is doing rounds among fan clubs. In the photo, Janhvi is seen clad in a loose white shirt with blue ripped jeans. With her hair left open and a backdrop of the mountains, we can see Janhvi focused only on one thing and that is the desserts on the table. In the photo, the Dostana 2 star can be seen trying her best to capture all the desserts in the frame. From Tiramisu to the ice cream, Janhvi could be seen trying her best to click a photo.

The diva can be seen going to great lengths and trying to click a photo from above. Seeing her dedication, designer Manish Malhotra in the frame appeared to be surprised. With a cute yet stressed expression on her face, Janhvi’s trying to capture her favourite sweet treats in the frame will give every food relatable vibes.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s photo:

Meanwhile, currently, Janhvi is spending time at home with her sister and dad Boney Kapoor. A day back, Janhvi shared a cute video with Khushi and it is breaking the internet. From painting to hairstyling, Janhvi and Khushi are making the most of the Coronavirus lockdown period. On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi as well. As of now, it is slated to release on April 24, 2020. However, if the lockdown is extended, the film might also be postponed like the recent releases.

