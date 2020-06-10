  1. Home
Janhvi Kapoor trying to make a fake moustache with her hair in this throwback PHOTO is too cute to miss

Janhvi Kapoor's social media pictures and videos are just unmissable and multiple instances prove the same. Take a look at one of her goofy throwback pictures.
12091 reads Mumbai
Janhvi Kapoor always wins over the internet whenever a picture or video of hers is rolled out on social media and how! The actress who is just one film old is known for her utter beauty and suave personality which can grab anyone’s attention. Janhvi who happens to be late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter has acquired a massive fan following within a short period which seems to be increasing daily without any doubt for all the obvious reasons.  

In the midst of all this, we have come across an unseen throwback picture of the Dhadak actress that is too cute to miss. As we can see, Janhvi tries to make a fake moustache out of her hair while striking a goofy expression that is enough to melt anyone’s hearts. Clad in a blue denim jacket, the Dostana 2 star looks stunning as she opts for a minimal makeup look and kajal-rimmed eyes.

Meanwhile, check out the throwback picture below:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a whole lot of movies lined up in her pipeline as of now much to the excitement of her fans. She has been roped in alongside Rajkummar Rao for the horror-comedy titled Roohi Afza. The stunning diva is going to play the titular role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl that will soon be released on a popular streaming platform. The actress is also a part of Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and newbie Lakshya and the multi-starrer Takht both of which have been helmed by Karan Johar.

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 1 hour ago

PK shouldn’t really post Jhanvi’s throwbacks. Lol

