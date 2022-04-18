Janhvi Kapoor turns cheerleader for Khushi Kapoor as she begins shooting for The Archies in Ooty; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor is currently in Ooty with her friend Orhan Awatramani. The Dhadak actress has joined her sister Khushi Kapoor, who is currently shooting for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which marks her debut in Bollywood. Khushi will reportedly be playing the character based on Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Cooper from the comic series. According to the role, the star kid has also got a makeover wherein she has dyed her hair into a shiny copper colour with short bangs.

Earlier today, Janhvi shared a new reel on her Instagram handle from her Tamil Nadu getaway, which also features her hugging little sister ahead of her big debut. While Janhvi is seen facing the camera, Khushi hides her face. It also shows her running on the bridge, enjoying cycling, and zip-lining with her friend Orhan. The actress is surely making the most of her getaway. Sharing the video, Janhvi captioned it, "Ooty diaries" In the background, one can also hear Harry Styles' song, As It Was.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's reel:

Meanwhile, today, producer Reema Kagti took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture from the set of The Archies and stated that they have begun the shooting of the film. "Archie's shoot starts, Tiger Baby's first solo production #partnerincrime @zoieakhtar @Netflix," she wrote. The film also features Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda making their debut along with Khushi. However, the makers haven't officially announced the cast yet. In March, the trio was also spotted on the film's set, reportedly for a costume trial.

Janhvi, on the other hand, has interesting movies in her pipeline. She will be seen next in Mili, Goodluck Jerry, Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar and Bawaal.

