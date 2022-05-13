Janhvi Kapoor turns heads as she decks up in a peach kurta set, gets clicked in the city; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses of the new generation. Be it her acting skills, her choice of films or her fashion game, everything always grabs all the attention. We all know that Janhvi loves her fitness and never misses her workout sessions. She is a fitness freak and often gets snapped outside her gym. Today was no different when the Roohi actress was snapped as she stepped out of her gym in Bandra. The actress was dressed in traditional attire and looked lovely.

In the picture, we can see Janhvi Kapoor wearing a peach coloured salwar kameez and a matching dupatta that she wrapped around her neck. The actress has left her hair open and sported a no makeup look. She has paired a white Kolhapuri chappal along with her dress and has a big smile on her face. The paps snapped her till the time she sat in her car. The actress stopped and posed for the pas as well.

Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, ever since Karan Johar has announced the return of his new season fans have been jumping with joy. And Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that in one of the initial episodes we will see Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan on the couch. “In one of the early episodes, the two young actors, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be making an appearance together. The two have been holidaying and posting ample hangout videos on social media and it’s this chemistry that KjO and the team are looking to explore in this fun filled episode. This episode will air sometime in June 2022,” revealed a source close to the development.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan stuns us with her beauty & simplicity in green ethnic attire as she gets clicked; Watch