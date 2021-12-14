Janhvi Kapoor turns Poo as K3G turns 20; Dares all to name someone more iconic than Kareena Kapoor's character

One of the most iconic films of Hindi cinema, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has turned 20 today and on this occasion, Btown celebs are celebrating characters that became iconic. One of them was Kareena Kapoor Khan's role as Poo aka Pooja. After Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday, now Janhvi Kapoor has chanelled her inner Poo on the 20th anniversary of K3G in a new video and well, it certainly has grabbed all the attention. Like all other leading ladies, Janhvi also claimed to be a huge fan of Kareena's character Poo.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared a video in which she is seen standing in front of the mirror to recreate the 'How Dare You' scene from K3G. In the video, Janvi turns Poo and asks herself the same question that Poo asked herself in the film. Janhvi is seen trying her best to ace the expressions like Kareena in the video. She is seen clad in a one shoulder yellow top with matching earrings and a cool pair of sunglasses. Sharing the video, Janhvi dared everyone to name any character that was more iconic than Poo. She wrote, "Name one thing more iconic than Poo. I’ll wait. Maybe forever. #20years #kabhikhushikabhigum #20yearsofk3g @karanjohar @kareenakapoorkhan @iamsrk @hrithikroshan @kajol @dharmamovies."

Click HERE to see the video

Meanwhile, recently Alia and Ranveer Singh recreated a scene from K3G as a dedication t 20 Years of the film. Karan also penned a long note on social media and shared a video that took fans down the memory lane about the film. Apart from Karan, Kajol also shared a fun video on social media and revisted her character Anjali from the film on the 20th anniversary.

Also Read|20 Years of K3G: From Karan Johar and his heart, a nostalgic video feat SRK, Kajol, Kareena & Hrithik