Janhvi Kapoor twins with Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani in black as both strike a pose; SEE HERE

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy film Roohi which also starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The film received mixed responses from fans. Well, after that she has been completing all her pending projects. Apart from this, the actress is often spotted outside the gym as she is a fitness freak. She never misses her exercise and always inspires others. Today, she took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture with Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani.

Both are twinning in black as they pose for the camera. The actress is wearing a black dress and is sitting on a sofa while Kayoze is standing behind her. Both are looking great. Recently, she was spotted with her best friend as they shared the pictures on the social handle. To note, Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor were tested positive for COVID-19 in January and shared the news on her Instagram.

On the work front, Janhvi has completed the shooting of her next film Good Luck Jerry. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, it also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. Well, next is Mili which is an official remake of the South film Helen.

She will also star alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs. Mahi. This will be the second time both will work together. Rajkummar had praised her and called her a fantastic actress with a great future ahead.

