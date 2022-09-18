Janhvi Kapoor twins in white with Khushi Kapoor, Aaliyah Kashyap and friends as they party together; PICS
Janhvi Kapoor recently attended a party with sister Khushi Kapoor and Aaliyah Kashyap.
Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Dhadak in 2018, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and starred Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. The Ghost Stories actress has paved her way into the hearts of her fans and has created a mark for herself in the industry and has been seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi, and now has several interesting projects lined up. But amid her busy schedule, Janhvi stepped out in the city to attend a friend's party in Mumbai.
Now, Aaliyah Kashyap, who also attended Akshat Rajan's birthday party shares new pictures on her Instagram story. The picture also featured Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani, Muskan Chanana and Aaliyah. In it, they were seen donning white outfits as they posed for the camera. The party was also attended by Ahan Shetty, his girlfriend Tania Shroff, Akansha Kapoor, and many others having the time of their life.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is all set to reunite with Rajkummar Rao for Mr And Mrs Mahi. Then, she will star in Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen. This will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor, who will be producing the film. Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, which is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7, 2023. It is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his 2019, Chhichhore.
Khushi, on the other hand, will be making her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Akhtar alongside Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. It is set in 1960s India and will stream on Netflix in 2023. In it, Khushi will be seen as Betty Cooper, Suhana will essay the role of Veronica Lodge and Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews.
Check out the photos: