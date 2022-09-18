Janhvi Kapoor twins in white with Khushi Kapoor, Aaliyah Kashyap and friends as they party together; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Dhadak in 2018, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and starred Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. The Ghost Stories actress has paved her way into the hearts of her fans and has created a mark for herself in the industry and has been seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi, and now has several interesting projects lined up. But amid her busy schedule, Janhvi stepped out in the city to attend a friend's party in Mumbai.

Now, Aaliyah Kashyap, who also attended Akshat Rajan's birthday party shares new pictures on her Instagram story. The picture also featured Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani, Muskan Chanana and Aaliyah. In it, they were seen donning white outfits as they posed for the camera. The party was also attended by Ahan Shetty, his girlfriend Tania Shroff, Akansha Kapoor, and many others having the time of their life.